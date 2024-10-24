Sola Sobowale’s Daughter Sets To Wed Partner

Share

Prolific Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, known for her dynamic role in “King of Boys” has expressed excitement as one of her daughters is set to have a wedding with her partner.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star expressed joy, fulfillment and gratitude as her daughter prepares to start a new chapter in her life.

In a heartfelt post on Wednesday, she wrote: “My baby found her forever person. My heart is overwhelmed with joy. I’ve gained a son. A wonderful inspiring young man. All the glory be to God. I love you both.”

Fans and colleagues in the Nollywood industry have been flooding her comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating with the actress and wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.

