Sola Allyson Speaks On Self-Discovery, Spirituality

Nigerian singer, Sola Allyson, has opened up about her unique spiritual journey, describing it as an “ÀÌGBỌDỌ̀MÁRÌN one”, a path that is uncommon and perhaps misunderstood by others.

Speaking in a post on X, Allyson reflected on her experiences, revealing the loneliness and isolation that come with walking a unique path.

She shared how she had to learn to stop trying to fit others into her space or trying to fit into theirs, recognising that her soul is “Encoded” for this journey.

The singer, who converted to Christianity from Islam, emphasised that she has stopped trying to fix others or herself, placing her trust in a higher power.

Allyson wrote, “See, the kind of walk I’m walking, I have not met or seen anyone walking it before.

READ ALSO:

“Therefore, the kind of expressions I would express, average minds would not comprehend. They would only try to approach and analyse with top-of-the-mind answers wrapped in ego, which have not saved anyone thus far. The walk is an ÀÌGBỌDỌ̀MÁRÌN one…

“I longed to meet them, actually. They who are this way, or almost. I was open. I thought it would make the loneliness go, and at least I would have some comfort, a cover. I even erroneously “fixed” people into that space, at the slightest similarity…

“Until I had to learn in a really HARD way that I can never fix or fit people into what they’re not, that space that I hadn’t fully recognised at that time…

“And those that I gave that power to, they too tried to fix me—unfixed ones attempting to fix me in their unfixed.

“I tried to fit into their fixings. Oh, I tried. Because I needed them. Since I had none, that’s mine. I really tried. Good Girl. Good Woman! But, ha, what’s inside me is “too much” for what anyone can squeeze into a fit that’s not mine…

“Till I reached the point where I needed to enter an igbó ÀÌGBỌDỌMÁWỌ́ that only I must enter! And oh, fear! But it was beyond me, and I must! My soul was already encoded with it!

“I could have been finished there, but GRACE and HELP from Above accompanied me! And I came out on this side! And now, the ÀÌGBỌ́DỌ̀MÁṢE…

“Having learnt my life lessons that hard way, I stopped trying to fix anyone to fit them into that space. The space of this kind of walk was chosen for the walk. But why me? Ha. But who are me?! “Who am I” to determine the choosing?! It is out of my hands. Ok. But I receive strength and constant holding!

“For the sake of others like me. Sent souls drowned in sentiments…But ìjẹ́rísí abounds! I have JOY! The comfort with which I am being comforted comforts others, and that comforts me! Maybe this is still misunderstood. But I have just begun!

“I was made, chosen for this. Equipped. With all those junctions I traversed. All I need is added unto me as I go! ṢÈ’MỌ́LẸ̀, my new work, is on major digital platforms. Let you be helped.”