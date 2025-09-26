Sola Allyson Speaks On Friendship With Lateef Adedimeji

Nigerian gospel singer, Sola Allyson, has addressed ongoing discussions about her relationship with Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji, stressing that their bond remains unshaken, despite belonging to different religions.

The singer made this remark during her recent concert in Lagos, where she invited Adedimeji on stage for a surprise joint performance.

The moment was captured on video and later shared by Adedimeji on Instagram on Thursday.

Speaking to the audience, Allyson highlighted that their friendship and creativity transcend religious differences, and she assured fans that their performance would be uplifting.

“Lateef is a creative, I am a creative, religion can’t separate us. Lateef is a child of God, I am a child of God. We see our Father differently, but Lateef is my brother.

“Lateef is going to sing for us, and if I know the song, I will join him. It will be sweet, and you will be blessed.”

Adedimeji, who is Muslim, also shared his admiration for Allyson’s music and its spiritual depth.

He emphasised that her songs resonate with him just as much as Islamic music does.

“Listening to Aunty Sola’s songs doesn’t make me less of a Muslim. Your songs speak to me just like a Muslim song would. God is a formless entity,” he explained.

The duo’s collaboration received thunderous applause from fans, who praised the unity and energy displayed on stage.

This is not the first time the pair have faced scrutiny for working together. Back in 2022, their joint performance sparked debates due to their different faiths. However, both stars have consistently maintained that religion should not interfere with friendship or creative expression.

Adedimeji and his wife even featured in Allyson’s music video “Ife a Dale”, further proving the strength of their bond.