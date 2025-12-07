Nigerian vocalist and songwriter, Sola Allyson, has addressed long-standing assumptions about her musical identity, stating that she does not consider herself a gospel artist despite public perception.

Speaking during an interview with Oyinmomo TV, the “Eji Owuro” singer explained that her work should not be classified under gospel music because she has never presented herself that way.

According to her, she sings from a place of depth and personal conviction, not from a need to push religious messages.

“I don’t describe my songs as gospel, and I have never called myself a gospel artist,” she said. “My songs don’t mention Jesus because He didn’t ask me to publicise Him. I simply introduce myself as Sola Allyson — I am a singer.”

Allyson also shed light on her marriage, offering insight into the unconventional structure that works for her family. She revealed that although she is married, she and her husband do not operate within the traditional idea of one partner being “in the other’s house.”

“I am married but not living with my husband,” she explained. “He stays in my house, and I also stay in his. That is the reality of love that older generations often don’t talk about. They make it seem as though love automatically guarantees a happily-ever-after.”

She emphasised that their relationship functions as a partnership based on mutual respect rather than ownership. “There’s a difference between saying I am in my husband’s house and saying I married my husband.”

“My husband and I married each other — we are part of each other’s lives. Saying ‘I am in my husband’s house’ gives some men a sense of ownership. I’m not competing with anyone; I simply choose equality and partnership.”

Addressing her views on feminism, Allyson highlighted that the core of the movement is about granting women the same opportunities and freedoms men enjoy.

“Feminism is not about saying men are bad,” she said. “Originally, before anger and frustration coloured the conversation, feminism was simply about giving women the same choices men have — the freedom to make decisions for their own lives.”

She noted that her stance on equality aligns with her broader outlook on relationships, identity and personal autonomy.