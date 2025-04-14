Sokoto’s 40m Litre Water Project’ll Ensure Safe Water — Acida

Share

The Sokoto State Government’s 40 million litres daily water project is a significant step toward ensuring access to safe water for communities across the state, says APC Chairman, Isa Sadiq Acida.

“Under the visionary leadership of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Sokoto State has made significant strides toward solving the water scarcity challenges it inherited. This has now become a key priority in his nine-point agenda,” Acida stated.

The State government is currently undertaking two major projects to address water shortages, benefiting both urban and rural populations.

Sokoto has long struggled with limited access to clean and safe water.

The ongoing 40 million litres daily water project represents a major step forward in resolving this issue.

Initially started during the administration of Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko but later abandoned by the previous government, Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration has revived and accelerated the project’s completion.

The initiative is expected to serve millions of residents in Sokoto metropolis and surrounding areas.

The project, spanning six strategic locations, includes sites at Old Airport, Mana, Tamaje, and Gagi each with a 3-million-litre capacity, totaling 12 million litres.

In addition, the Rugga Liman site expected to be the largest will have a capacity of 20 million litres, while the Runjin Sambo area will host a site with an 8-million-litre capacity.

As of now, the Tamaje and Old Airport schemes have been completed and are awaiting commissioning, while work continues at the other sites, with about 70% of construction already finished. The entire project is expected to be completed before the rainy season.

This initiative is aimed at providing reliable access to clean water, improving public health and quality of life, and meeting the growing demands of Sokoto’s expanding population.

Additionally, the Sokoto State Government is revitalizing 19 key boreholes across several metropolitan local government areas, including Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Kware, and Dange/Shuni.

These boreholes many of which had been out of service for years are being renovated and upgraded with modern technologies, including solar-powered pumps and advanced filtration systems, to ensure reliable and sustainable access to clean water.

The boreholes include those at Arkilla Liman, Kontagora Road, Abuja Road, Yauri Flats, Guiwa G Line, Guiwa Low-cost (2 boreholes), Gidan Igwai, Kofar Kware, and More 1 and 2.

Others include Fakon Idi, Danbuwa Gidan Sarki, Danbuwa Federal Project, Mana, Gagi, Ibrahim Gusau Primary School, Danfili Area, Tudun Wada Madatsa, and Tudun Wada Bayan Icce.

Acida noted that the renovations are currently 70% complete and that communities which have long struggled with unreliable water sources are eagerly awaiting the completion of the project.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration remains committed to ensuring that every Sokoto resident has access to potable water, reinforcing a vision of equitable development for all.

The 40 million litres daily water project and the borehole renovation initiative are a testament to the state government’s dedication to improving public health and enhancing the quality of life for Sokoto’s citizens.

Once completed, these projects are expected to transform the water landscape of Sokoto State and offer hope for sustained growth and prosperity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

