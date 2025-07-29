Sokoto Youths Appeal For Leadership, Political Inclusivity

The Nigerian Youth Parliament, Sokoto State Chapter, has held a town hall meeting with stakeholders aimed at repositioning youths to promote unity and peace for democratic development.

Speaking at the event, the Sokoto State Government said it is committed to transforming the lives of young people through various skill acquisition programs across the state.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Engr. Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to empowering youths through ongoing initiatives.

In a goodwill message, Ahmed Aliyu Ahmed urged youths in Sokoto to unite beyond differences and actively contribute to democratic growth and peaceful coexistence. He emphasized the capacity of Sokoto youths to play key roles in policy and decision-making processes at all levels.

While supporting women’s inclusion in governance, Ahmed said such efforts should not undermine merit. “If we’re going to advocate for inclusivity and capacity, it wouldn’t be rational to sideline capable individuals in favor of women. However, if the rationale is inclusivity, then women should also be part of the decision-making table because they are citizens and part of the population. I support that – why not?” he said.

Ahmed also observed a growing shift among young people from political engagement to entrepreneurship, especially on platforms like WhatsApp and TikTok, where more individuals are showcasing small businesses such as “Kwai da Kwai” and “Samosa” sales. He described this trend as a positive sign of youth independence and self-reliance, calling on others to take advantage of available government support for entrepreneurs.

The Director of Youths in the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Comrade Abdurahman Umar Aliyu, encouraged youths to be proactive and participate in governance.

Also speaking, Hon. Sa’adatu Sani Shagari, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, stressed that the future of Sokoto youths depends on purposeful policy and active youth involvement in governance. She described the town hall as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and shared responsibility, adding that a society’s strength lies in the inclusion of diverse voices.

The event featured paper presentations on the role of the Nigerian Youth Parliament and youth participation in governance, delivered by Comrade Zayyanu Gandi, a former NYC member representing Sokoto East Zone; Barrister Hassan Sahabi Dange; and Shamsu.