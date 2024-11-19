Sokoto Workforce Await Minimum Wage Implementation As NLC Submit Template

Share

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Sokoto State Chapter has presented a template for consequential adjustment for the implementation of the N70,000 National Minimum Wage as approved by the Federal Government.

The template presented by the state executives of the NLC under the leadership of Abdullahi Aliyu (Jungle) was sequel to the agreement reached at a meeting on Monday between the NLC and Sokoto State Government officials on the new national minimum wage.

According to the Sokoto State Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Hamisu Husaini Yanduna, the Sokoto state government has demanded NLC to present a template for consequential adjustment to pave the way for the implementation of the new minimum wage.

” NLC has presented the Minimum wage template as approved by the federal government to the State Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir at about 11 pm yesterday as he requested after our meeting”.

The State Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Gobir in a remarks, said the template would facilitate the process of harmonization of the implementation process between the NLC and state government.

” Sokoto state government is committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage to its workforce”.

Earlier in his remarks the state chairman of the NLC Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu (Jungle) enjoined civil servants to remain calm as necessary arrangements are being made for the immediate Implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Jungle further assured civil servants in the state that, NLC has since forwarded the proposed table to the concerned state government officials.

” What remains now is for the state government to commence implementation of the minimum wage as the proposed table has already been made available to the government since Monday around 11 pm”

