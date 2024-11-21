Sokoto Woman Charged For Incitement Apologizes

Share

Hamdiya Sidi, the lady facing prosecution by the Police in Sokoto State over alleged incitement of the public to violence, has tendered an apology to Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the people of the state.

Specifically, she asked for forgiveness from the governor for defaming him and insulting the sensitivity of the people.

Sidi, who was arrested by the Police after a report was made against her accusing her of inciting people in the Wurno area of the state to rise against the local administration, said in a video, that she went beyond her bounds.

Pleading with Governor Aliyu for forgiveness, Sidi said she regretted her action and promised never to repeat such.

Her cement which was rendered in Hausa, translated, reads: “My name is Hamdiya Sidi Sharrif. I live in Achida, which is in Wurno local government.

“I am the lady who made a recent video, where I made some insinuations against the governor regarding security and internally displaced people in Sokoto State.

“As a woman, a Muslim, and an indigene of Sokoto State, there are statements I made against the governor, his wife, and family in that video that I deeply regret. As a lady and a Muslim, also considering my age, I think I shouldn’t have made all those harsh and unpalatable statements. I am very sorry, and I beg for forgiveness.

“I also wish to retract the statement I made where I advised all the internally displaced people who have no homes to forcefully invade and occupy the government house. I am very sorry for trying to instigate such a disorder.

“Nobody has the right to invade the government house. I sincerely regret making such statements, and I wholeheartedly retract them. I wish to tender my apologies to the governor, his team, and whoever I offended with my unprovoked outburst.

“I wish to also use this opportunity to debunk the rumours that I am organising women to form a terrorist group. There is no such thing, therefore such rumours should be ignored.”

