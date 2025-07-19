Sokoto Wins UBEC N’West Sports Competition

Sokoto State has emerged overall champion of the 2025 UBEC North-West Sports Competition for primary school boys and girls.

The three-day tournament, held at the NYSC Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State, featured participants from six states in the region, with Kebbi State as the only absentee.

Organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF), the event aimed to discover young talents and promote grassroots sports development.

Sokoto led the medal table with five gold and one silver medal to clinch first position.

Kano State came second with one gold and two silver medals, followed by Kaduna and Jigawa States in third and fourth positions, respectively. Kaduna secured one gold and one silver, while Jigawa won one silver and two bronze medals.

Katsina finished fifth with one silver medal, and Zamfara placed sixth without a medal.

Winners and runners-up in football, basketball, volleyball, and handball have qualified to represent the North-West Zone at the national finals scheduled for later this year in Abuja.

In the football final, Kano defeated Kaduna 1–0 in a tightly contested match to increase its medal haul.

Speaking after the final, UBEC Executive Secretary Hajia Aisha Garba, represented by the Deputy Zonal Director for the North-West, Mrs. Augustina Sanchi, described the championship as a testament to UBEC’s commitment to grassroots sports development. She reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to complementing President Bola Tinubu’s sports development agenda.

While congratulating the winners, Hajia Garba urged other participants to redouble their efforts in future competitions.

Other dignitaries present commended UBEC’s leadership for its foresight and commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of trophies, medals, and certificates to the winning states.