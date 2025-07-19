Sokoto Wins UBEC North-west Sports Competition

Sokoto State has emerged as the overall champion of the 2025 UBEC Northwest Sports Competition for inter-primary school boys and girls.

The three-day tournament, held at the NYSC Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State, featured athletes from six states across the Northwest, with Kebbi State being the only absentee.

Organised by the National Headquarters of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF), the event aims to nurture young talent and promote grassroots sports development.

Sokoto topped the medal table with five gold and one silver medal, clinching first position.

Kano State followed in second place with one gold and two silver medals, while Kaduna and Jigawa States secured third and fourth places, respectively.

Kaduna won one gold and one silver, while Jigawa claimed one silver and two bronze medals.

Katsina came fifth with one silver, and Zamfara finished sixth without any medals.

Winners and runners-up in football, basketball, volleyball, and handball have now qualified to represent the Northwest Zone in the national finals scheduled to take place later this year in Abuja.

In the closing ceremony’s football final, Kano State defeated Kaduna State 1-0 in a thrilling encounter, increasing their medal tally.

Speaking after the final match, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hajia Aisha Garba, described the championship as a reflection of the Commission’s commitment to nurturing sports at the grassroots level.

Represented by the Deputy Zonal Director in charge of the Northwest, Mrs. Augustina Sanchi, she reaffirmed UBEC’s dedication to complementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in sports development.

While congratulating the winners, Hajia Garba encouraged other participants to redouble their efforts in future competitions.