Sokoto: Windstorm Kills Five,Destroys 1,400 Homes

A devastating windstorm that struck Gwadabawa and Kware Local Government Areas of Sokoto State has claimed five lives, injured dozens, and destroyed over 1,400 houses.

This was confirmed during a joint field assessment conducted by officials of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The assessment team disclosed that the storm, which swept through several communities, left a trail of destruction, damaging residential buildings, schools, and public infrastructure.

In Marabawa community, within the affected LGAs, five fatalities were recorded, including two children aged one year and six months, and three years and six months. They were identified as the children of one Mansur Salihu Talhi.

In Gwadabawa LGA, the team led by DPM Shehu Muhammad, Councillor for Gidan-Kaya Ward Hon. Siba Sodangi, community leader Adamu Abdullahi Talhi, and Desk Officer Nafi’u Bello, reported that approximately 878 houses were destroyed. A total of 1,306 households comprising 7,836 individuals were affected, with 11 persons sustaining varying degrees of injury.

In Kware LGA, a separate team led by Desk Officer Aliyu Danbaba confirmed that 523 houses and 1,403 households were affected, with 18 people injured. The storm also severely damaged public facilities, including the fence and classrooms of Government Secondary School, Kware.

In the Kofar-Barga area of Kware LGA, the residence of one Ahmad Abbas was completely destroyed, while reports from the 30-Quarters area indicated that about 100 houses were damaged.

SEMA officials noted that a comprehensive list of affected persons and properties is being compiled and will be forwarded to both state and federal authorities for urgent humanitarian intervention.

