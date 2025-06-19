Sokoto Willing To Dialogue With Armed Groups To End Insecurity

Share

Sokoto State has reaffirmed its commitment to peace and security, expressing willingness to engage in dialogue with armed groups ready to surrender and reintegrate into society.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), the state prioritises negotiation over prolonged conflict, citing the success of dialogue in resolving historical conflicts.

The government appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security chiefs, and personnel for their efforts in safeguarding the region, praying for fallen heroes and comfort for their families.

Commending the proposed deployment of Forest Guards, Sokoto State emphasised the need for integrity in recruitment, supervision by conventional security agencies, and effective community communication to build trust.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to achieving lasting peace, safeguarding lives and property, and supporting initiatives that promote security and stability.

This approach balances security operations with community engagement and long-term peace building efforts. “Their sacrifices are deeply appreciated. May Allah bless the souls of our fallen heroes and grant comfort to their families,” it’s stated.

The government recommends that deployed Forest Guards operate under the strict supervision of conventional security agencies to ensure accountability and prevent abuses.

