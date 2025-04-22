Sokoto Water Board Assures Residents Of Improved Supply

Share

The Sokoto State Water Board has expressed regret over the recent disruptions in water supply across parts of the State capital, describing the shortages as “unfortunate” and largely beyond its immediate control.

Addressing Journalists on Monday, the General Manager of the board, Aminu Mika’ilu Haruna, acknowledged the frustration experienced by residents, attributing the disruption to a combination of inherited operational challenges and external factors, particularly energy constraints and fluctuations in water levels from source rivers.

“We ran into unfortunate circumstances that resulted in brief shortages of water supply to the populace,” Haruna explained.

The General Manager noted that while the board inherited some of the systemic issues from previous administrations, efforts were already underway to stabilize and enhance water distribution.

Specifically, he revealed that the repair of two high-capacity generators — a 150 KVA and a 200 KVA — was nearing completion, a development expected to significantly improve the board’s energy supply for water treatment and distribution.

Haruna expressed the board’s deep appreciation for the patience and understanding of Sokoto residents throughout the period of scarcity, especially amid the challenges of the dry season, which compounded the situation.

He assured the public that water supply had already been restored to a substantial portion of Sokoto metropolis, with full service to all affected areas expected in the coming days.

The General Manager also commended the unwavering support of the Sokoto State Government under Governor Ahmed Aliyu, noting that the administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of residents had played a key role in enabling the board to address the challenges.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for helping us overcome the situation, and we deeply appreciate the support of the state government in ensuring that the needs of the people remain a top priority,” Haruna added.

