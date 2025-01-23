Sokoto Warns Residents Over Fleeing Bandits

Share

Following the sustained military onslaught against bandits terrorising the eastern part of Sokoto State, the state government has alerted residents to be cautious of fleeing bandits.

This warning was contained in a statement signed by retired Col. Ahmed Usman, Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters. The state governmentsponsored joint military operations have been successful, leaving the bandits disorganized.

The statement reads: “Many bandits enclaves were identified and destroyed, with several bandits neutralized. Hundreds of kidnapped victims are being rescued in the ongoing operations.

“Residents are urged to be vigilant and report suspicious movements in their areas. As security operatives put pressure on the bandits, they are fleeing to other areas with their injured members.

“The government is creating awareness to alert residents to be cautious, as some bandits may disguise themselves and seek refuge in villages or receive treatment at local clinics.

