March 29, 2025
Sokoto Vegetable Sellers Commend Gov Aliyu For Food Subsidy

Ahead of the Sallah celebration, vegetable sellers in Sokoto State have praised Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his efforts in addressing the rising cost of food and essential commodities, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mukhtar Aliyu Yabo, Chairman of the Vegetable Sellers Association gave commendation while addressing newsmen.

He expressed the association’s appreciation for the State government’s intervention in regulating the prices of vegetables and fruits during Ramadan and the Sallah festivities.

As part of these efforts, the Sokoto State government subsidized foodstuffs and vegetables to provide relief to low-income earners and other residents.

Yabo said that these initiatives aimed to improve the welfare of the State’s people and their families.

He noted that the State government’s intervention had significantly reduced the price of a basket of tomatoes from ₦40,000 to ₦13,000.

This initiative reaffirms Governor Aliyu’s administration’s commitment to social welfare and supporting the needy during Ramadan.

Yabo appreciated the administration’s efforts and assured continued support for its policies and programs.

He also reported that vegetable prices had decreased by 50% compared to the same period last year, with traders experiencing increased patronage.

Unlike previous festivities, when food prices usually surged, this year’s prices are declining.

Customers continue to flock to the market to purchase essential items for the festive period.

