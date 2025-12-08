Sokoto Varsity Unions Protest VC’s Alleged Breach Of Autonomy

The Joint Unions of Sokoto State University have embarked on a peaceful protest over what they described as a breach of university autonomy by the Vice Chancellor.

The unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), took to the protest following the Vice Chancellor’s refusal to allow the University Bursar to retire.

According to a press statement, the Bursar’s retirement became due in October 2024, and the university law requires him to hand over to the most senior officer in the department pending the appointment of a substantive Bursar.

Despite a letter from the Sokoto State Head of Service on November 18, 2025, directing the Vice Chancellor to comply, he refused to implement the directive.

The Chairman of ASUU-SSU, Dr Bello Musa, stated that the union executives had engaged the Vice Chancellor three times before embarking on the protest, but no positive outcome was achieved.

The unions assured their readiness to take further action if their demands are not met.

The unions commended the Visitor to the University, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, for his support and protection of the university’s autonomy.

In response, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Bello Yarima, acknowledged that the Bursar must retire but claimed he had not received any official communication from the mother ministry, assuring that he would act if such notice is made available to him.