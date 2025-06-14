Sokoto Unveils Budget Scorecard To Tackle Polio Immunization Challenges

Share

The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with the African Health Budget Network (AHBN), has unveiled a budget scorecard to address challenges in zero-dose polio immunization.

The initiative is part of a broader effort, supported by GAVI and in partnership with the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), to improve immunization coverage in four states—Borno, Bauchi, Kano, and Sokoto.

The Zero-Dose Immunization Scorecard is designed to track performance, measure progress, and offer actionable insights to enhance routine immunization, particularly for zero-dose children—those who have not received any vaccines.

At the launch event, Nasiru Abubakar, Programme Manager at the Sokoto Emergency Routine Immunization Coordinating Centre, explained that the scorecard will help identify immunization gaps, guide advocacy, and engage stakeholders to ensure no child is left behind.

He emphasized that the scorecard offers data-driven recommendations to support better decision-making and empower state-level civil society organizations (CSOs), professional bodies, and the media to advocate for full immunization coverage.

Abubakar called on stakeholders to promote transparency, strengthen immunization systems, and drive sustainable progress at the sub-national level.

Umar Garba Khadi, Sokoto State Focal Person for AHBN, noted that the scorecard focuses on children aged 0–24 months and was developed by members of a dedicated community of practice. He added that advocacy efforts will include stronger collaboration with the State Assembly and the executive to ensure timely release and proper utilization of immunization budgets for 2025.

Khadi expressed confidence that the initiative would bolster efforts to eradicate polio and achieve universal vaccine coverage through coordinated stakeholder action.

Also speaking at the event, Bello Shehu Gwadabawa, Chairman of the Coalition of NGOs in Sokoto, welcomed the launch, noting that the scorecard will help track progress and identify barriers to immunization in the state. He raised concerns about Sokoto’s low vaccine coverage, citing over 121,000 unvaccinated children.

He urged the government to increase the immunization budget release from the current 40% in 2024 to at least 60% in 2025. Gwadabawa reaffirmed that civil society groups would continue to engage stakeholders to ensure full immunization coverage.

The launch event brought together a broad coalition of partners, including civil society groups, state and local government officials, the Nigeria Labour Congress, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other key stakeholders.

The Zero-Dose Immunization Scorecard represents a strategic step toward eliminating preventable diseases, strengthening routine immunization programs, and ensuring that no child is left unprotected, especially in high-burden states like Sokoto.

