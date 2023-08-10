Sokoto United Confirm NNL Status As Play Off Ends Today

Sokoto United Football Club from the Northern Conference of the Nigeria National League, we can confirm have sealed their status in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The Caliphate Seat side did this in grand style after two victories in the ongoing Kano 2023 NNL relegation play-off held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata Stadium, Kano.

Coach Alhassan Mohammed’s men are safe with six unassailable points. In a five-goal thriller on match day one, they defeated FWC Champions 3-2 for their first maximum points and sealed up 2-1 over ABS in a hard-fought match.

They would be “Playing for formality” according to coach Alhassan Mohammed against Adamawa United at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari, in the last group games which will be played simultaneously Thursday afternoon same time ABS FC of Ilorin will be battling FWC Champions at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata.

Aside from Sokoto United who have punched their tickets to remain in NNL with one match left, Adamawa United on two points, ABS FC one point and FWC Champions, one point have chances of clinching the second slot to stay put in the most important league.

In the Southern Conference, the identity of the teams to stay or drop to the 3rd tier Nation-Wide League One (NLO) will be clearly known after the last day of games on Thursday 10 August.

Ikorodu City, Henserd, Smart City and Edel FC all have equal Chances of picking any of the two tickets to stay in NNL.

Each of the teams has won a game each. Leaders on a goals difference of +2, Ikorodu City will confront Edel FC who have minus two at the Sani Abacha stadium, at 3:30 pm, while Smart City who has minus one will challenge in the final showdown with Henserd who is 2nd on the log with plus one, same time at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari.