Sokoto UBEC, Others Embark On 810 School Teachers Capacity Training

The Sokoto State Universal Education Board in Collaboration with UBEC and Shehu Shagari College of Education have commenced the training of 810 teachers aimed at improving their skills.

Declaring open the 5-day Teacher Professional Development Training for some selected primary and Secondary School Teachers in the state, Acting Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board, Sokoto, Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal.

Represented by Executive Secretary of the Board Alhaji Mahmud Ahmad Wamakko said the training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of school teachers to provide quality education to pupils and students.

In his remarks, the Commissioner Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur Alkali represented by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Malam Abdulrahman Jafar urged the participants to use the opportunity provided to them for the actualization of the set goals.

Also, the Acting Provost Shehu Shagari College of Education Dr Umar Tambari Yabo, thanked the SUBEB for its collaboration with the college in that direction.

In their separate remarks, State Coordinator Universal Basic Education Commission, Abuja, Alhaji Abdulkadir Umar and Director Quality Assurance, SUBEB Sokoto Alhaji Umar Muhammad Sanyinna charged the participants to pay attention to what they would be taught for the progress of education.

In her comment, Director Social Mobilisation of the Board Hajiya Rabi Muhammad Gwadabawa said the training would also be conducted to 2810 in seven batches.