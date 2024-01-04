Sokoto: Two Die In Deputy Governor’s Convoy Accident

At least two people were reported died as a result of a road accident that involved the official convoy of the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Muhammad Gobir on Wednesday.

Eye witnessed account said the accident happened along Sokoto to Sabon Birni road and two people died in the entourage of the deputy governor, they are Malam Buhari T. Usman a photographer and a police officer attached to the deputy governor.

The source also confirmed that the convoy of the deputy governor was said to be in transit from Sokoto to Sabon Birni Local Government Area for an official engagement when the incident occurred.

Although, the source did not reveal the cause of the incident but confirmed that other people in the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.

Contacted, the Press Secretary of the deputy governor, Malam Garba Muhammad confirmed the incident.

Garba said although he was not in the convoy he was away from the state for another assignment.