Sokoto: Tribunal Dismisses PDP Petition Against Aliyu , Deputy

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto on Saturday dismissed the petition filed by Malam Umar Sa’idu Uban- doma of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against Gov Ahmed Aliyu and Deputy Governor, Idris Mohammed Gobir of All Progressives Congress(APC).

The Petitioner, Umar Ubandoma is challenging the election of Gov. Aliyu and Gobir over alleged non- qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18, 2023 governorship election. In a unanimous judgement, the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, said the Petitioners were unable to prove the six grounds for- mulated in the petition.

Mshelia said the grounds on alleged ineligibility for Aliyu and Gobir to contest, falsification of certificates, variation of names, election frauds and non compliance with electoral guidelines. According to him, the Petitioners were unable to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt as required by law as 70 percent of exhibits were out of context because they related to State Assembly elections conducted on the same dates.

He said to prove forgery two different documents of persons needed to be presented while the variation of names issues was a settled Supreme Court provisions. He further said the three subpoena witnesses were not tenable as they were not makers of the documents from the alleged primary school while other 28 polling units’ agenda testified they could not identify themselves along with their roles.