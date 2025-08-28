Sokoto Trains 448 Principals, Quality Assurance Officers

The Sokoto State Government has launched capacity-building workshop for 448 secondary school principals and quality assurance officers to strengthen school management and enhance teaching and learning outcomes across the state.

Declaring the three-day training open at the Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’anic and General Studies, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, said the initiative was designed to equip school leaders with the skills to drive academic excellence.

“When we assumed office, we discovered that many principals were relatively new to the system. This training is necessary to build their capacity to manage schools, evaluate academic programs, ensure teacher commitment, and encourage parental involvement in education,” Prof. Ala said.

He explained that the initiative aligns with Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s nine-point SMART agenda for transforming education, stressing that effective leadership is crucial to maximizing government investments in the sector.

Director of Quality Assurance, Alhaji Abdulkadir Umar Alkammawa, commended the governor and commissioner for organizing the program, describing it as the most comprehensive training for principals and quality assurance officers in years.

The 448 participants comprise 329 principals and 119 quality assurance officers.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives from UNICEF, Gbemisola Yussuff Foundation, Life Helpers Initiative, and the Private School Operators Association, who pledged continued support.

Seasoned facilitators, including Dr. Hadiza Shehu Dange, Mallam Abdullahi Marafa, Prof. B.U. Faruk, Prof. Sani Jabo, and Dr. Shehu Adamu Kiliya, led sessions on leadership, quality assurance, and best teaching practices.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to continuous professional development for educators as part of efforts to achieve quality and inclusive education for all Sokoto children.