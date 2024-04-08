Sokoto To FG: Help Us To Curtail Outbreak Of ‘Mysterious’ Disease

Sokoto State government has called on the Federal Ministry of Health to assist the state in combating the outbreak of a ‘mysterious’ disease that affects abdominal distention in Isa Local Government Area of the state. Already, a total number of 127 people have been infected since the outbreak occurred.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Muhammad Gobir, made the call while receiving a high powered delegation from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Sokoto. Gobir explained that individuals suspected to have contracted the ‘mysterious’ disease have been tested to ascertain its type and ways of curtailing its spread.

He maintained that the state government will not take anything that affects the health of the people lightly, saying that was why concerted efforts are being made towards changing the narrative on immunisation exercise. The deputy governor added that in order to ensure total compliance, he took it upon himself as the state chairman of routine immunisation to be attending evening review meetings on polio immunisation.

This he said has been giving him the opportunity to know areas of needs for necessary action. Earlier, the leader of the team and coordinating Minister of Health and Social welfare Professor Muhammad Ali Pate emphasised the significance of administering vaccines in saving the lives of children.