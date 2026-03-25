Sokoto To Boost NYSC Members’ Welfare – Gov Aliyu

The Sokoto State Ministry of Youth and Sports has distributed bags of rice, large cows, gallons of cooking oil, cash, and oranges to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on behalf of the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Aminu Sani, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, Sokoto State, stated that the support is part of the state government’s vision and policies aimed at improving the welfare and care of youths serving in the state, so they can carry out their duties comfortably and with peace of mind.

The Commissioner for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Engr. Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke, represented by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Youth Affairs, Hon. Kamaludden Abubakar Lemi, confirmed the distribution during the event held at the NYSC Secretariat in Kalambaina, Wamakko Local Government Area.

Kamaludden, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima, and the Director of Finance for NYSC, Akilu Adamu, stated that the state government highly values and cares for NYSC members and will continue to provide them with necessary support to enable them to carry out their service smoothly.

Lemi said the Sokoto State Government will continue to provide all necessary care and support to NYSC members across the state.

Usman Yakubu Yaro, the NYSC State Coordinator, expressed gratitude to the Sokoto State Government for the good care and support consistently given to corps members across the state, saying this gesture will further encourage them to perform their duties diligently.

The corps members also expressed their happiness and appreciation to the Sokoto State Government for the support, stating that it will greatly help reduce their living expenses and motivate them during their service year in the state.