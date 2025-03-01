New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
Sokoto Tasks SBMC On SIG Implementation

Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Professor Ala, has tasked the Basic Management Committee (SBMC) on the Implementation of School Improvement Grants (SIG).

Ala, who also chairs the State Steering Committee for the AGILE Project, convened a one-day meeting with SBMC executives from all the  23 Local Government Areas and discussed the implementation of School Improvement Grant (SIG) strategies.

Ala urged SBMC chairmen to uphold integrity and accountability in their duties, seeking their cooperation to ensure the project’s success.

In his welcome address, Mansur Isa Buhari stressed the importance of SBMC chairmen fulfilling their responsibilities diligently, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to World Bank guidelines.

He noted that consultants would soon inspect project work and expected high standards.

Key issues related to SIG implementation were addressed during the meeting, with officials assuring that service providers would soon be deployed to various schools for the inspection of ongoing AGILE projects.

The discussions aimed to strengthen oversight and ensure the successful execution of educational infrastructure improvements across the state.

