Sokoto: Tambuwal’s Appointees Accused Of Taking 745 Govt Vehicles

The Sokoto State Panel of Enquiry for the Review of Wasteful and Unnecessary Government Assets has disclosed that the appointees of the immediate past governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal, went away with no fewer than 745 government vehicles.

The committee’s Chairman,

Alhaji Jelani Kalgo, the Chairman of the panel made the disclosure on Thursday in a report he presented to Governor Ahmed Aliyu in Government House.

The committee said it was able to recover only 32 of the vehicles, adding that 40 of them had been taken to Niger Republic.

Kalgo said the committee also discovered a government property sold for N60m but only N30m was remitted.

He said, “Three hundred and two vehicles were in the possession of former commissioners, special advisers and chief executives while 443 were under the possession of local government areas.

READ ALSO:

“The committee discovered that about 40 vehicles were released on hire to private individuals and were taken beyond the boundaries of the local government areas; some beyond the boundary of the state and some beyond the boundary of Nigeria to as far as Niger Republic.

The vehicles include six graders, six payloaders, three rollers, nine tippers, four water tankers and two fire service tankers, among others. This is very disturbing.

“We have so far retrieved 32 vehicles from former government officials, including commissioners, special advisers and chief executives of ministries, departments and agencies.

“We went round all the 23 local government areas and found out that, 70 per cent of the 443 vehicles there were grounded

“Your Excellency, some of these vehicles were found hidden in far places at the state metropolis.’’

Kalgo said the committee would have recovered more vehicles but for shortage of funds