Sokoto: Tambuwal Commiserates With Dingyadi

The former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (PDP), has condoled with Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi, former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the PDP National Chairman, over the death of his son.

Senator Tambuwal, accompanied by former cabinet members, party elders, leaders, youths, and clerics, visited Dingyadi’s residence to console him on the passing of his son, Junior Hamza Yusuf Dingyadi, who died last Sunday after a brief illness.

Senator Tambuwal described Hamza’s death as a monumental loss to the family, saying the passing of a young child is a sad experience for any family.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for the deceased’s soul and urged Dingyadi and his family to find solace during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the PDP Sokoto State Chairman, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Goronyo, visited Dingyadi’s family house and extended condolences on behalf of the party’s state leadership. The chairman prayed that Allah would grant the family the strength to bear the loss.