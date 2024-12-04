Sokoto SUBEB Seeks Partnership With NGOs To Boost Education Sector

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal, has reiterated the board’s dedication to creating a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning, as well as enhancing the welfare of teachers in the state.

Alhaji Tambuwal made this statement while receiving officials from the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), led by Sokoto State Coordinator Sirajo Abubakar, in his office.

The Executive Chairman assured that SUBEB will continue to support and partner with organizations aimed at revitalizing education in the state.

He highlighted some of the achievements made by the board during his tenure, emphasizing that initiatives from development partners, government agencies, and NGOs that aim to develop basic education are welcome.

Sirajo Abubakar, Sokoto State Coordinator of L-PRES, noted that the program, sponsored by the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, aims to enhance capacity-building investments in livestock productivity in the state.

He sought cooperation and support from the board to improve livestock farming in the state.

The courtesy visit was attended by the Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mahmud Ahmad Wamakko, board members, acting directors, and other principal officers of SUBEB.

