Sokoto SUBEB Earmarks N7bn For Monumental Projects, Learning Facilities

Share

Sokoto State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has earmarked over N7 billion for the execution of some monumental projects and provision of learning facilities to schools across the state.

Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Umar Nagwari Tambuwal stated this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Tudun Wada Basic School of Sokoto South Local Government Area.

The statement issued on Wednesday by Murtala Muhammad Dan ladi Tsamaye.

PRO of the board stated that the chairman also expressed readiness to ensure the progress of basic education in the state considering the sustained support being given by Governor Ahmad Aliyu-led administration in an effort to make education accessible and free to all categories of people.

Tambuwal further said the Tudun Wada Basic School would be upgraded to the status of a Junior Secondary School and additional infrastructure, teachers as well as other necessary facilities would be provided to ensure a conducive learning environment in line with the nine-point smart agenda of the state governor.

The Chairman however warned school authorities to avoid collecting money from parents and guardians without the consultation of the Parents Teachers Association PTA and SBMC of their respective schools.

He also advised the school management to make concerted efforts towards decongesting the classrooms to prevent the outbreak of some diseases.

He also emphasised the need for harmonious working relationships among teachers and parents adding that politics should be set aside if the aims of education are to be achieved for societal development.

However, Tambuwal noted that the Board is working assiduously to see that teachers’ welfare is significantly improved in terms of promotion implementation and constant review of remuneration.

The Chairman along with his entourage inspected a site within the school where additional blocks of classrooms of storey building will be constructed.

He was in the company of the Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Mahmud Ahmad Wamakko, Board Members, the Acting Director of Administration, Alhaji Tukur Abdullahi and other principal officers of the board

Share

Please follow and like us: