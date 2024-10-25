Sokoto SUBEB Assures To Support Private Sector Engagement

Share

The Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has reaffirmed the board’s total commitment to supporting Private Sector Engagement (PSE) activities in the state.

It’s gave this assurance when he received a team of Private Sector Engagement on a courtesy visit in his office.

In a statement issued by Murtala Muhammad Danladi Tsamaye,

PRO SUBEB further stated that the team which was led by Head of Special Program, Alh Mahmud Galadima pointed out that it comprises of officers from different MDAs such as Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, State Universal Basic Education Board, Sokoto and State Agency for Mass Education.

Alh Mahmud explained that they have recently conducted training for the officers on skills of Private Sector Engagement and negotiations.

He added that they are planning to engage a private firm in an effort to achieve the positive result.

In their separate remarks, LEARN to READ facilitators ,Mr Kayode and Elekcse they all expressed satisfaction with high performance recorded by the Sokoto state team during Private sector Engagement at Dan Kane Guest Palace and they requested the Executive Chairman of SUBEB to establish the PSE Unit In the Board.

Responding, the Executive Chairman, Alh. Umar Nagwari Tambuwal commended the efforts of the team and assured of the SUBEB ‘s total commitment to support the activities of the Program for the attainment of Governor Dr Ahmad Aliyu’s nine point smart agenda in the state.

Alh Umar Nagwari also assured the team that a unit would soon be established for the Private Sector Engagement..

The visit had in attendance by Secretary of the Board, Alh Mahmud Ahmad Wamakko, Board Members and Acting Director Administration Alh Tukur Abdullahi as well as other Principal Officers of the Board.

