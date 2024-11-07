Sokoto Students Fume Over Delay Of Tuition Fees Payment By Governor’s Adviser

Share

Students from Sokoto State studying at Usmanu Danfodiyo University have accused Special Adviser on Student Matters, Abubakar Muhammad Salame, of withholding their tuition fees despite the state government approval.

The students, who briefed journalists in Sokoto, claim that Salame failed to pay the fees of 704 students, despite verifying their eligibility between May 14-18, 2024.

According to Usman Yahuza, the students’ spokesperson, the Sokoto State Government approved N557,864,956 for tuition fees for 5,994 indigent students.

However, Salame’s office only paid 5,290 students in three batches, leaving the remaining students unpaid.

The students alleged that Salame diverted the remaining funds for personal use, causing them undue hardship.

They urged Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu to investigate and ensure justice for both parties.

