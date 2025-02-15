Sokoto Strengthens Capacity Of NG-CARES Programme Personnel

Share

The Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, in collaboration with the State Cares Coordination Unit (SSCU), has organized a two-day capacity-building training workshop for State NG-Cares Programme Staff.

The workshop was declared open by the Commissioner of the Ministry Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana who charged staff of the State NG-Cares Program to live up to the expectations and achieve the program’s goals.

Dr Zayyana said this would enable people of the state to benefit immensely from the programme that was designed to support vulnerable people.

He explained that the initiative aligns with Dr. Ahmad Aliyu-led administration’s desire to promote economic growth and development, as outlined in the State Development Plan.

On the training, the Commissioner highlighted the importance of capacity building for effective program implementation.

“This training is crucial for enhancing the skills and knowledge of our NG-Cares staff, enabling them to deliver quality work diligently,” he said.

He therefore urged them to utilize the knowledge acquired during the training to boost productivity.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Hajiya Maryam Ahmad Barade noted that the capacity building demonstrates state governments’ commitments to improving the lives of citizens.

The Permanent Secretary therefore stressed the need for collaboration and teamwork among stakeholders of the programme to achieve the state’s development goals.

Earlier in his Remarks, the Head of Sokoto State NG-Cares Coordination Unit Alhaji Buhari Umar Musheshi stated that the objectives of the training were to review the programme implementation, identify challenges and propose recommendations.

The Head of the Coordination Unit however expressed appreciation for the support and commitment of the state government which led to the successes recorded so far.

The workshop, attended by 45 NG-Cares staff, was poised to enhance service delivery and contribute to the state’s economic development.

