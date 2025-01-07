Sokoto SSG Loses Daughter, 3 Grandchildren, Maid In House Fire

Share

The Secretary to Sokoto State Government (SSG), Muhammad Bello Sifawa, has lost his daughter, her three children and a house help to an early morning fire outbreak that ravaged their house yesterday.

Mrs Ajao on her sick bed The fire outbreak, which occurred at about 3.00 am claimed the lives of Rabi’atu Bello Sifawa, daughter to the Secretary to the State Government and her three children, Fatimatu Bello Yusuf, Maryam Bello Yusuf, Abubakar Sadik Bello Yusuf as well as a house help, Aishatu Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the deceased has been observed in Sifawa town, Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

Those in attendance at the funeral included the state Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammed Gobir, Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Tukur Bala Bodinga, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, representatives of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the State Chief Judge, Justice Saidu Si – fawa.

Others were the Grand Khadi, Shuaibu Sodangi Achida, Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, members of the legislature, Commissioners and Special Advisers.

The list also includethe State Commissioner of Police, Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, representatives of the Military and other security agencies, heads of government’s parastatals, Permanent Secretaries, local governments’ Chairmen, serving and retired civil servants, politicians and ulamas, among others.

