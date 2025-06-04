Sokoto: Shagari Farmers Set To Benefit From SRRBDA’s Free Livestock Feeds Initiative

Share

The Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) has approved and commenced the distribution of assorted livestock feeds to farmers in the Shagari Farming Community of Sokoto State, in a move aimed at strengthening food security and supporting local agricultural development.

The initiative, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s national agenda for food sufficiency and economic revitalization, was officially flagged off by the Authority’s Director of Administration and Supply, Alhaji Hassan Bawa, who represented the Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Malam Shettiman Gwandu.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Alhaji Bawa emphasized the Authority’s commitment to supporting livestock farmers and complementing the Federal Government’s broader agricultural objectives.

“Livestock development is an integral part of the national strategy for food security and economic growth under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. SRRBDA is committed to initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders while enhancing productivity,” he said.

In response, the Representative of Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Sani Abdullahi Magajin Shagari, expressed deep appreciation for the timely intervention, describing it as a boost to the local agricultural economy. He also used the opportunity to appeal for the rehabilitation of the Shagari Earth Dam, noting its importance in supporting year-round farming and livestock production.

The distribution ceremony was attended by top officials from SRRBDA Headquarters, the Program Manager and staff of the Shagari Irrigation Project, as well as representatives from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and various farmers’ cooperative groups in the region.

The initiative marks another milestone in the Authority’s ongoing efforts to empower rural communities, reduce livestock-related conflicts, and stimulate sustainable development in Sokoto and surrounding areas.

