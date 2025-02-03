Sokoto Seeks Renewed Commitment To Fight Against Banditry

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has called on the newly posted heads of security agencies in the state to put in their best in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He made the call when he received the newly posted heads of security agencies on a courtesy call at Government House, Sokoto.

According to Aliyu, the call became imperative considering the success being recorded by the state government in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He said: “We are recording tremendous successes in our fight against banditry in the state, so we expect you to give in your best in this regards.

“I implore you to emulate your predecessors in terms of commitment, hardwork and selfless service in securing our state, “he appealed.

The governor described the people of the state as peaceful and law-abiding citizens, and urged the newly posted security heads to extend hands of fellowship to them to achieve the set targets.

