Sokoto Security Adviser Warns Against Deploying Forest Guards For High-Risk Operations

Share

Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, has issued a strong caution against the proposed recruitment and deployment of forest guards for high-risk security operations, warning that such a move could further destabilize Nigeria’s already fragile security architecture.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Col. Usman acknowledged the importance of forest guards in safeguarding forest resources, preventing illegal logging and poaching, and supporting environmental conservation.

However, he stressed that their roles are not designed for frontline law enforcement or counterinsurgency efforts.

“Forest guards, while valuable for environmental protection, lack the structure, training, and equipment necessary to handle complex and volatile security challenges,” he stated.

“Deploying them into high-risk zones without a clear mandate or adequate preparation could lead to chaos, endangering lives and weakening the broader security framework.”

Col. Usman emphasized that professional security agencies such as the police, military, and Special Forces are better equipped to manage areas grappling with elevated threats such as terrorism, banditry, and insurgency. He warned that placing inadequately trained personnel in such environments could result in ineffectiveness and unnecessary casualties.

“Without a proper operational framework, the deployment of forest guards in conflict-prone zones risks creating confusion on the ground and may inadvertently contribute to the worsening of security conditions,” he said.

Instead, the retired army officer advocated for a community-based approach to security, urging state and local governments to prioritize dialogue and engagement with grassroots stakeholders to build trust and tackle the underlying causes of insecurity.

“Security is not only about armed presence. It also involves listening to communities, addressing socio-economic grievances, and working collaboratively with local leaders to prevent violence before it erupts,” he noted.

Col. Usman’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions among several Nigerian states considering the recruitment of forest guards as part of broader efforts to combat rural insecurity.

His warning serves as a call for strategic planning, inter-agency coordination, and a nuanced understanding of operational roles within the nation’s security ecosystem.

Share