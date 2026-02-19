Sokoto Security Adviser Urges Structured, Institutional Backing For Victims Of Terrorism

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), has commended the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria for championing a coordinated and trauma-informed strategy to support victims of terrorism.

Reacting to deliberations at a recent two-day workshop held in Abuja, Col. Usman described the initiative as a “critical evolution” in Nigeria’s counterterrorism architecture, noting that security responses must extend beyond kinetic operations to deliberate, structured care for those directly affected by violent extremism.

He said the emphasis placed by the NCTC National Coordinator, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, on humane, inclusive, and victim-centred policies reflects a growing recognition that sustainable national security is anchored on justice, rehabilitation, and community resilience.

“Terrorism leaves not only physical devastation but deep psychological trauma and socio-economic dislocation. A coordinated, trauma-informed response ensures that victims are treated with dignity and that their recovery becomes a national priority,” he stated.

The retired senior officer urged federal and state governments to institutionalise victim-support frameworks through dedicated funding, legal backing, and inter-agency coordination.

He recommended the establishment of state-level support centres to provide psychosocial counselling, legal assistance, medical referrals, and livelihood restoration programmes.

Col. Usman further called for structured economic empowerment initiatives, including vocational training, microcredit schemes, and educational scholarships for children affected by insurgency and banditry. He stressed that empowering victims economically would reduce vulnerability to re-radicalisation and strengthen community stability.

He also advocated for deeper collaboration between security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to foster reconciliation and counter extremist narratives at the grassroots level.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Sokoto State Government, he said the administration of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu would continue to align with national policies aimed at preventing violent extremism, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that victims remain at the centre of Nigeria’s security and recovery efforts.

According to him, “A secure Nigeria is not defined solely by the defeat of terrorist networks, but by our collective capacity to restore hope, dignity, and opportunity to those whose lives have been disrupted by violence.”