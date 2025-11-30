Sokoto Security Adviser Bags Fellowship, Pushes For Smarter Policing

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Sokoto State Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), has been inducted as a Fellow of the Institute of Security, Nigeria, an honour he described as both “distinguished” and “a profound responsibility.”

The fellowship was conferred during the Institute’s 18th Annual International Security Conference and Investiture held at the University of Lagos.

In his acceptance remarks, Col. Usman thanked the Institute for recognising his contributions to security reforms in Sokoto State. He commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his “visionary leadership and unwavering commitment,” which he said had enabled major strides in strengthening security.

He highlighted key achievements, including the establishment of the State Security Coordination Centre, the Sokoto Safe-Haven rapid-response initiative, and the training of over 2,000 personnel on intelligence gathering, human rights compliance, and modern policing.

Looking ahead, Col. Usman announced plans to develop integrated intelligence networks, community-policing hubs, and youth empowerment programmes aimed at preventing radicalisation and crime. He pledged to leverage his fellowship to advance research, capacity building, and national partnerships.

Earlier, the President of the Institute, Professor James Olowokudejo, stressed the importance of technology-driven and innovative solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges, urging political leaders to prioritise adequate funding for frontline operations.

Other speakers, including Gen. Olu Bajowa (rtd.) and Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), underscored the need for intelligence-led operations, community engagement, and modern security technologies.

The conference ended with a renewed commitment to deeper collaboration, innovative approaches, and strengthened capacity building across the country’s security sector.

The Institute noted that resolutions from the meeting would help shape future national security policies.