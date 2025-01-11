Sokoto Schools Resume Second Term, Teachers To Commence Academic Activities

Share

The Sokoto State Government has directed teachers to commence academic activities immediately as schools resume across the state on Monday.

Professor Ahmed Ladan Ala, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, issued the directive in a statement released by Public Relations Officer Ibrahim Iya over the weekend.

According to the ministry, boarding schools will resume for the second term on Sunday, January 12, 2025, while public and private schools will start their second-term academic activities on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Parents, guardians, School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) are urged to ensure their wards resume on time.

To ensure compliance, inspectors from the ministry will conduct monitoring visits to schools.

The Honorable Commissioner, Professor Ahmed Ladan Ala, has also instructed heads of parastatals and agencies under the ministry to supervise the resumption process.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders in basic and secondary education for their contributions to the previous academic session’s success and encouraged them to maintain the momentum for continued success in the new term.

Share

Please follow and like us: