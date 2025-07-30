Sokoto SBMC Applauds UNICEF’s REACH Project For Empowering Adolescent Girls

The Sokoto State School-Based Management Committees (SBMC) have commended UNICEF for the successful implementation of the Resilience, Education, and Advancement in Child Health (REACH) Project, which has empowered 19,455 adolescent girls across six local government areas in the state.

According to UNICEF Nigeria’s Adolescent Development Specialist, Ngozi Izuora Songa, the project has led to significant progress in girl-child education and empowerment, with over 14,607 girls graduating from Primary 6 in the last academic session alone.

“The REACH Project has equipped adolescent girls with various handcraft skills, facilitated the reintegration of out-of-school girls into the education system, and improved academic progression for many pupils,” Songa stated.

The project is currently operational in six LGAs: Bodinga, Goronyo, Dange/Shuni, Sabon Birni, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South.

Hon. Buda Abubakar Amanawa, Chairman of the SBMC in Dange/Shuni and Special Adviser to the Governor on the Agency for Industrial Development, described the initiative as “highly commendable,” particularly for its impact on vocational training and youth empowerment.

“The program has transformed the lives of many adolescent girls by providing them with valuable skills. This has had a positive ripple effect on economic development and school enrollment in the area,” Amanawa remarked. “We are seeing tangible improvements in our community, with more pupils turning up in classrooms and girls becoming self-reliant.”

He further called on caregivers yet to enroll their children to take immediate action, stressing the long-term benefits of education and skill acquisition.

Similarly, Ibrahim Bello Kofar Rini, SBMC Chairman of Waziri Model Primary School in Sokoto, highlighted the success of UNICEF’s G40 initiative under the REACH framework. He emphasized that the project has introduced critical life and hygiene lessons, punctuality, and a stronger appreciation for education among students.

As part of the school’s efforts to expand the program, a three-month skills acquisition training has been launched for pupils in Primary 4 to 6. Students are currently being taught tailoring, knitting, bag making, and pomade production. The initiative also continues to target out-of-school girls for reintegration.

Kofar Rini credited community involvement—particularly the contributions of philanthropist Alhaji Babangida Waziri—for the progress recorded. Waziri has sponsored major renovations at the school, including the installation of solar panels in the computer laboratory.

The SBMC has also initiated a house-to-house biodata census aimed at identifying and supporting children’s educational, health, and vocational needs, with a special focus on promoting girl-child education.

However, he raised concerns about inadequate infrastructure, citing the lack of potable water and the urgent need for additional toilet facilities. “We have over 10,000 pupils relying on a single toilet and a broken-down borehole. We urgently appeal to the state government and UNICEF for intervention,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Kofar Rini expressed optimism about the future of education in the state, crediting sustained community support and UNICEF’s partnership for the continued success of the REACH Project.