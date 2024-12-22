Sokoto Rima MD’s Appointment: A Reward for Loyalty, Philanthropy – Zuru

Share

It has been observed that in most developing African countries experimenting with democratic governance, different strategies are being used by politicians in a bid to secure people’s mandate for representation at various levels.

A statement issued on Sunday by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor further stated that some strongly believed that blackmail, political thuggery, deception, diabolical means and mischievous acts of character assassination are the shortcuts to achieving political ambition.

However, others believed in destiny through the exhibition of patience, endurance, tolerance, resilience, and humility, which can be noticed in the behaviour of those in that category, including Alhaji Abubakar Mallam Shettimam Gwandu.

Shettima meritoriously severed Nigeria at the federal level, where he worked at the Nigerian Customs Service and retired with the rank of Deputy Comptroller General with a clean bill of health.

While in the service, Shetima had positively touched many lives through different economic empowerment interventions.

He was instrumental in the employment of many young men and women in different federal government agencies just as he financially supported many business-oriented individuals to upgrade their businesses.

Today, most of those in the federal service have reached the positions of Assistant and Deputy Comptrollers of paramilitary organisations as well as Directors in different establishments.

Similarly, many of those in business that cut across Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states have now become successful business tycoons with investments in agro-allied industries, importation, and dealerships in automobiles.

From the foregoing, it could be understood why Shetima Abubakar Mallam enjoyed overwhelming and unprecedented support when he ventured into partisan politics after his retirement from service in 2005.

Therefore, his declaration of interest to contest the Kebbi State governorship election in 2007 under the ruling party was overwhelmingly and wholeheartedly supported by all segments of the society in the state.

However, Shetiman Gwandu, obviously considered a threat to an established political monopoly, could not be allowed to realise his political ambition as he was at each attempt, edged out by the incumbency factor.

Despite all odds, he remained resolute, unshaken, and determined, without retreat or surrender until when Comrade Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Undoubtedly, Shetiman Gwandu has noted some qualities which they commonly shared with Kauran Gwandu.

Reliability and sincerity of purpose in politics, demonstrated commitment to service delivery, humility and generosity are very rare leadership qualities the two distinguished politicians have in common.

Therefore, it can comfortably be said without fear of contradiction that after years of turbulent journey in the muddy water of Kebbi State politics, Shettimam Gwandu has met a compatible political associate in the person of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu.

The union of the two rugged political leaders have, to the advantage of the socio-economic development of Kebbi State, resulted in the appointment of Abubakar Mallam Shettimam Gwandu as the Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority.

It is already in the public domain, that Comrade Governor Nasir Idris has played a significant role in the appointment of Shettimam Gwandu, using the cordial relationship that exists between him and the Presidency and the National leadership of the All Progressive Congress.

This has been confirmed by the beneficiary in his appreciation message “I wish to express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kebbi state Comrade Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu for finding me worthy of taking the mantle of leadership as the Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority “.

Undoubtedly, Alhaji Abubakar Mallam Shettimam Gwandu’s years of sacrifice, resilience, endurance, humility and generosity have not been in vain in view of the recognition of his political popularity, credibility, patriotic disposition and bureaucratic accomplishments and subsequently rewarded with his appointment as Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, a critical and federal government’s agency saddled with the task of promoting and supporting agricultural development in the country.

