Sokoto: Rikina Mineral Market 99% Done – Commissioner

The Sokoto State Government has said the ongoing construction of the ultra-modern Mineral Market at Rikina town in Dange Shuni Local Government Area has reached 99 per cent completion.

The edifice, being built by the State Government under the leadership of Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu, is scheduled to be completed soon.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources Development, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday during an inspection visit to the project site to assess the progress of the market’s construction.

A statement issued by Aminu Sani, Public Relations Officer of the ministry, further stated that the Commissioner, who visited the site alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Solid Minerals, Alhaji Aliyu Ladan Isa, expressed satisfaction with the speed and quality of the work.

He stated that the project would be completed very soon and the market would commence operations immediately for the benefit of the public and traders.

Alhaji Yusuf Muhammad Maccido described the Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, as a good and visionary leader whose constant effort is to boost the state’s economy and ensure overall development for the people of Sokoto State.

He added that the completion of the market would greatly help in developing the solid minerals trade in Sokoto State, create job opportunities for youths, and further strengthen the state’s economy.

He also commended the Sokoto State Government for its commitment to executing major developmental projects and assured that the ministry would continue to work towards the development of the solid minerals sector for the progress of the state and its people.

During the visit, the Commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Ladan Isa, the Director of Administration, Bala Umar Kware, the Director of Finance, Bashir Abubakar, and other directors of the ministry.