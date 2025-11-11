Sokoto Residents Urged To Preserve Public Facilities For Posterity

Residents of Sokoto State have been urged to take ownership of public facilities within their communities to ensure their sustainability and preservation for future generations.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, Comrade Usman Muhammed Binji, made the appeal during a week-long tour of development projects executed by both the state and local governments across the state.

Binji emphasized the importance of community ownership in sustaining government investments, noting that protecting and maintaining public facilities is a shared responsibility.

“Residents must take full advantage of and safeguard the developmental projects in their areas. Only collective responsibility can ensure these facilities serve future generations,” he said.

The exercise, which began with visits to Sokoto South and Sokoto North Local Government Areas, was organized to provide journalists with firsthand insight into the utilization of public resources, as well as to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

In Sokoto South, the NUJ team inspected projects executed under the leadership of Council Chairman Mallam Ya’u Muhammad Danda, including the construction and renovation of Islamiyya schools, installation of solar-powered streetlights, and construction of concrete pathways.

They also assessed state government projects such as the renovation and re-equipping of the Yar’akija Primary Health Centre, the Mabera and Tamaje road networks, and the Tamaje Water Scheme, among others, aimed at improving living conditions in the area.

Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments, commending both state and local governments for delivering people-centered projects that address community needs.

Similarly, in Sokoto North Local Government, the inspection covered key infrastructure projects undertaken by Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the Local Government Chairman Jamilu Umar Gosta, including the reconstruction of Kofar Taramniya Gate and Roundabout, concrete walkways in Gidan Igwai, solar-powered streetlights, and the Runjin Sambo road network, linking the busy Ramin Kura Market.

Local leaders who received the journalists at various project sites pledged continued maintenance and sustainability of the facilities.

Comrade Binji commended both tiers of government for granting journalists access to assess the projects, stressing that the initiative was aimed not only at highlighting achievements but also at strengthening accountability, transparency, and public participation in governance.

The NUJ’s project inspection tour will continue across other local government areas in the coming days, covering similar developmental interventions across the state.