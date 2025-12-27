Sokoto Residents Scavenge For Survival Amid Debris As Authorities Warn Of Danger

Residents of Jabo Community in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State have been warned against scavenging metal remnants from the sites of the recent airstrikes conducted by the military of the United States of America, USA due to potential future health risks.

The warning comes after some residents, struggling with economic hardship, were seen collecting debris from the incident site for survival. Residents stated that in this area, people collect scrap metal for survival, with one resident noting, “Aluminium, wires, batteries anything can be sold.”

The police Area Commander in charge of Tambuwal Local Government Area, Mr. Muhammed Augie who was present at the scene, declined to comment directly on the incident but urged the District Head of Jabo, Alhaji Abubakar Jabo, to caution residents against visiting the strike location or handling fragments from the explosion.

Despite the warning, reports indicate that some residents, reportedly affected by economic hardship, continued collecting debris from the site. Meanwhile, the Commandant of Base 15 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit in Sokoto, Hassan Jatau, said the area had been cordoned off to prevent possible harm from unexploded materials.

He emphasised the need for public sensitisation, noting that unexploded ordnance could pose serious dangers. The airstrikes, reportedly targeting ISIS militants, have sparked panic and confusion among locals, with many questioning the government’s ability to protect its citizens.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m., with some residents initially mistaking the fiery descent for an aircraft crash. Engineer Nuhu Umar Jabo, an indigene of the community, expressed concern over the potential health risks associated with handling explosive remnants.