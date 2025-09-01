Sokoto Residents Protest Rising Insecurity, Demand Action Over Killings

Residents displaced by bandit attacks in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State have taken to the streets in protest, blocking the Shagari–Sokoto highway to demand urgent government intervention.

Hundreds of men and women occupied Shagari town, the LGA headquarters, on Monday, expressing outrage over worsening insecurity and repeated attacks on their communities.

A resident from Rinaye village said the government’s neglect forced them to protest. “For three consecutive days, bandits have been invading our villages.

They kidnapped our community leader and Imam after killing three people over the weekend,” he said.

According to him, the bandits also attacked Aske Dodo, Tungar Barke, and Jandutse villages, killing two people and abducting at least 15 others. Several communities have now been deserted.

Malama Tunba, a mother of five who fled from Jandutse, said she has been unable to locate her children since they ran to safety during the attacks. “We have nothing to eat and no security to protect us. We just want to return home,” she pleaded.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the attacks, saying they had visited 30 homes where displaced residents were sheltering.

The agencies met with local leaders, including the District Head of Dundaji, Malam Muhammad Bello Magaji, and the Head of Tungar Barke, Muhammadu Tudu, both of whom were also displaced.

Other affected villages include Tungar-Barke, Lungu, Aske-Dodo, Tungar-Doruwa, Zango, Yan Yandu, Tungar Na’anza, and Ila.

Both agencies have called on the government to provide immediate security and relief materials to help residents return home safely.

Efforts to reach the Chairman of Shagari Local Government, Maidawa, for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.