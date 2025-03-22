Sokoto residents lament closure of VOA radio by Trump

Share

Communities in Sokoto State have expressed disappointment over the suspension of Voice of America Radio services.

The decision, made by US President Donald Trump, has been met with concern from locals who rely on the station for news and information.

According to Alhaji Idi Bena, “It has been a source of information about the world, security, and other issues.

We use this radio station to send our messages everywhere necessary, and it has been very helpful to us.

“Salihu Muhammad echoed this sentiment, stating that the absence of VOA Hausa has left them “in darkness, unaware of the situation in our country and other part of the world.”

The VOA’s significant service delivery has enabled the government to acknowledge that our communities are grappling with security challenges hence the need to ensure the safety of citizens and property.

Mande Shagari noted that the station serves as an educational institute, providing valuable news and programming to its audience.

It’s worth noting that the Voice of America is a vital source of information for many communities, particularly in areas with limited access to other news sources.

The suspension of its services has significant implications for these communities.

They therefore appealed to President Trump to revisit his decision by lifting the embargo for the station to return to its services .

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

