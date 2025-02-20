Sokoto Remains Home For All Nigerians – Gov Aliyu

Share

Sokoto State Government will remain a home for all Nigerians irrespective of affiliations in Sokoto, the seat of the caliphate.

Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, also reiterated his administration’s commitment to sustaining the historical legacies and bond of unity that accommodate Nigerians irrespective of their religious or geographic background.

Aliyu made this remark on Wednesday evening while receiving the Enugu State Chairman of the Traditional Council of Chiefs, HRM Eze Samuel Ikechukwu, and his entourage on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Sokoto.

The governor explained that Sokoto remains a home to Nigerians, regardless of their affiliations, noting that the caliphate is a unifying factor that accommodates citizens from all parts of the country.

“Every Nigerian is a citizen of the state, and we respect all cultures and traditions of resident communities in the caliphate for the unity of the country,”

“We are peaceful and ever-driving positive strides that benefit all, which is why we have cancelled school fees for both indigenes and resident communities undergoing basic and secondary education in the state.”

He also disclosed that the state government has made business pursuits easier and beneficial for all residents to smoothen the bond for economic prosperity in the state.

The governor urged other Nigerians to take advantage of the favourable investment environment piloted through responsive policies of the state for investment and business of their choice.

HRM Eze Ikechukwu described the caliphate as a unique symbol of unity and hospitality that provides opportunities for Nigerians to thrive in a positive light for development.

He commended the governor for his transformative policies, which are currently moving the caliphate to the next level of development.

“It is evident that under two years, your excellency has demonstrated commitment, dynamism, and a purposeful sense of stewardship in repositioning the state,”

“Humility and hard work will surely take you to the destination you desire for your people as a visionary leader, as displayed in your ability to carry others along in the affairs of governance.”

He prayed for the Sultan and the caliphate, acknowledging other Nigerians resident in the state as their brothers and sisters.

“This will surely drive the needed unity Nigeria desires to sustain,” he said.

The visit ended with a moment of silence in honour of the late Second Republic President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari and other prominent Sokoto citizens who have passed away.

Share

Please follow and like us: