Sokoto Releases N30m To Strengthen Family Planning

Share

The Sokoto State Government has released N30 million as part of its commitment to sustain the provision of family planning commodities.

The Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Executive Secretary Larai Tambuwal confirmed this on Thursday in Sokoto.

Tambuwal commended all stakeholders for the achievement, stressing that the release of funding was a sequel to establishing a dedicated family planning fund and budget announced by Governor Ahmad Aliyu last year.

She said the effort was to support the current Family Planning and Last Mile distribution infrastructure in recognition of the social, economic and development challenges faced by Sokoto.

The secretary noted that it was a significant step toward advancing family planning initiatives after the joint unveiling of the National Guidelines for State-Funded Procurement of Family Planning Commodities by the United Nations Population Fund and the Sokoto government.

She highlighted that the creation of a Family Planning Technical Working Group would continue to guide the coordination of stakeholders.

Share

Please follow and like us: