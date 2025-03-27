Sokoto Records Mysterious Disease In Tureta Communities, 32 Children Affected

Share

The communities in the Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State have reported 32 cases of a mysterious disease, mainly affecting children, characterized by severe stomach swelling and body pain.

Local sources confirm that the unidentified disease is spreading among children and teenagers.

Recently, a strange disease broke out in Tureta, affecting children with severe symptoms. However, some concerned individuals have taken it upon themselves to sponsor the medical treatment of those affected.

Hon. Umar Agaye is among those who have sponsored the treatment of at least 32 affected children at Specialist Hospital Sokoto, covering all their expenses.

He has also called on anyone affected by the disease from Tureta to bring their children to the hospital, promising to cover transportation, medical, food, and accommodation costs.

Hon. Agaye prayed that Allah may bring relief from this disease and other afflictions affecting the community.

