Sokoto Reconstitute OGP Steering, Technical Committees

Plans have reached advanced stage to reconstitute and re-inaugurate the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Steering and Technical Committee in line with the new administration in Sokoto state.

OGP, is a global partnership with over one hundred countries where Sokoto State, enlisted as one of the two hundred sub-nationals in February 2022.

This is part of the major outcome of a two-day quarter-two progress review of the OGP State Action Plan, SAP, implementation in Sokoto state, organised by USAID State2State.

Sokoto State Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasiru Mohammed Binji, Co-Chair of OGP in the state assured that “Sokoto state will provide needed funds and support for the OGP State Action Plan, SAP, implementation and the Secretariat.”

Non-State Actors Co-Chair, Dr Auwal Ahmed Musa, presented the status, and achievements of OGP implementation in Sokoto state since 2022, and plans for initiating the first SAP annual report for Sokoto state to the meeting.

USAID State2State capacity building and citizens’ engagement specialist, Munachiso Odulana, who joined the meeting virtually listed the objectives to include, a review of progress on OGP implementation in the state and activities conducted in the previous quarter, participation of the OGP committee in the 2024 budget process including the Community Development Charter, CDC process and expansion of the steering and technical committees in line with the new administration set up.

There were also presentations on, understanding Sokoto OGP thematic areas, the importance of citizens’ engagements in achieving the OGP reforms, and understanding the role and participation of CSOs in ensuring successful OGP SAP implementation.